PARKTON —The State Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend hit-and-run near Parkton that resulted in a fatality.

Lennon Junior Coe of Lumberton Bridge was identified as the victim that was struck while traveling by foot on Carolina Church Road near Parkton, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear.

An investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Carolina Church Road at 3:17 a.m. Saturday and struck Coe in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle description with any resulting damage is unknown.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact Trooper G.J. Hunt at the Lumberton Highway Patrol Office, 910-618-5555.