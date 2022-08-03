LUMBERTON — Robeson County saw a slight increase in its unemployment rate during the last month, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

County-by-county jobless rate numbers released Wednesday, show the county’s jobless rate went from 5.9% in May to 6.6% in June. The increase mirrored closely the conditions around the state.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 98 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in June and decreased in two.

Edgecombe County north of Greenville had the highest unemployment rate at 8% while Orange County, west of Durham, and Buncombe County, which encompasses Asheville, each had the lowest at 3.3%.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.5% while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 3.4%.

The metro area closest to Robeson County, The Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area, recorded an unemployment rate of 5.9%, up slightly from 5.2%.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, only Scotland County had a higher jobless rate (7.9%). Bladen County recorded the lowest rate at 5%.

While Robeson County saw a slight increase in unemployment during the last month, compared to a year ago, the unemployment rate decreased from 7.3% in June 2021, continuing a downward trend over the last year.

Statewide, the June not seasonally adjusted rate was 4.1%.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the last year.

Robeson County saw a very slight increase in its labor force during the last month — 48,107 in May to 48,378 in June. A year ago in June 2021, a total of 48,378 people were available to work, according to data released on Wednesday.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in June by 13,268 to 4,935,844, while those unemployed increased by 22,766 to 209,855. Since June 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased 220,290, while those unemployed decreased 63,454.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” the report stated.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Aug. 19 when the state unemployment rate for July 2022 will be released.