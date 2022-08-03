FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Lumberton man is facing charges for his involvement in a Tuesday collision that left two people dead, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP responded at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a crash at Raynham Road and N.C. 130, about 3 1/2 miles outside of Fairmont, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear.

Brandon Keith Locklear was traveling south on Raynham Road and failed to stop at the intersection and struck 64-year-old Charles Gillespie of Lumberton, who was traveling east on N.C. 130, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear. On impact, the 2002 Toyota pickup Locklear was operating overturned on the roadway and hit a ditch.

The vehicle Gillespie operated continued east traveling off the road to the right and also struck a ditch, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear. Gillespie and his passenger, Margie Campbell, 73, of Fairmont, both died on the scene.

Locklear was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is not suspected but toxicology results are pending.

Locklear faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor death and a stop sign violation.

The incident was investigated by Trooper K.D. Williamson.