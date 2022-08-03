LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has received its largest grant in the Center’s 53-year history, a $630,000 award that aims to tackle social determinants of health in counties across North Carolina.

Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust awarded the grant to the faith-based non-profit. The money will be dispersed over the course of three years, at $210,000 per year.

“The programming we outlined in the grant is our most systemic and comprehensive to date and will bring on three new staff members as well as seven community liaisons from the seven majors towns across the county who will be compensated for their valued insight,” said Brianna Goodwin, the executive director of RCCCC. “The funding will allow us to sponsor health events including dental clinics, flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as financial literacy courses that will be targeted to recipients of our rent and utility assistance program.”

The RCCCC is permitted to use grant funds to equip its employees with training, software and continuing education that will aid in the Center’s ability to intervene in the lives of residents who are disproportionately impacted by lack of access to healthcare.

The grant application was composed through the teamwork of Goodwin and the Center’s Resource Development coordinator, Chasity Skusa.

Skusa said that she is “thankful for KBR’s continued belief and support of the Center’s growing mission.”

“After four years at the Center making baby steps toward the goal of becoming an agency with the capacity to bring about tangible, life-changing initiatives, I am humbled to know that thanks to this funding, we have positioned ourselves to do just that,” Goodwin added. “I must thank our Resource Development coordinator, Chasity Skusa, who has been at my right hand during my time as director and provided an inroad with the KBR Charitable Trust through her work on a previous grant for our Mobile Assistance Unit.”

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust was established in 1947 and is one of the largest private trusts in North Carolina. The mission of the trust is to improve the health and quality of life of financially disadvantaged residents of North Carolina.