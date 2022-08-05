FAIRMONT — Ground was broken Friday to kick off the construction phase of a new children’s clinic in Fairmont.

South Robeson Medical Development Corporation, Children’s Health of Carolina, PA, Lumbee Bank, Wood’s Construction Group, Fairmont Development Corporation, the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fairmont came together for the ceremony held at the site of construction, located at 202 Leesville Road.

This facility is the realization of a dream and vision of Tim Bell, a certified physician assistant for the Children’s Health of Carolina, to open a clinic in the town of Fairmont. He and Butch Lennon began working on the project in 2021 and that has culminated with Friday’s groundbreaking.

“This is a great step forward in providing Healthcare for the town of Fairmont’s future, our children,” stated Wayland Lennon, president of South Robeson Medical Development Corporation.

In addition to Lennon, SRMDC members present were Butch Lennon, vice president; Joey Mitchell, secretary/treasurer; and Robbie Inman, Charlie Grantham, L Floyd and O’Dell Hunt. Members unable to attend were Jay Capps, Harold Malion, Charlie Floyd, and Jeff Lewis.

Children’s Health of Carolina, PA members present were Dr. Joseph Bell, Dr. Ricardo Pojol, and Dr. Angelito Sy, Crystal Hunt, PA; Melanie Dial; and Ginny Ammons, Beverly Sealy, Susan Floyd, and Vicki Bell.

The project will be financed by Lumbee Bank and Fairmont Development Corporation provided the land for the project. Ramsaur & McLean, PA provided legal assistance pertaining to the lease agreement between SRMDC and CHC.

The chamber provided tents and a table for the event with the assistance of Tony Mackey. Roger’s Screen Printing printed and erected the site sign.

Children’s Health of Carolina currently has locations in Lumberton, Pembroke, Raeford and Fayetteville.

Wood’s Construction Group will be the general contractor for the project.

The facility is projected to be complete during 2023’s first quarter.