PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will hold a Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex on Aug. 23.

The event is the opportunity for current UNCP students, recent graduates and the community to come out and explore a wide range of career opportunities with professionals and job specialists.

Representatives from the Offices of Human Resources, Admissions and Alumni Affairs will be available to assist with the recruitment process, discuss career and growth opportunities at UNCP and answer any questions.

For information, call 910-775-4738.