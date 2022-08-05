PEMBROKE —Taliyah Daniels, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, joined college students nationwide at LEAP Week — a six-day motivational leadership program held at the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA, July 17-23.

Daniels was among 250 college and high school students selected to attend the residential program designed to equip students with the knowledge, life skills, and confidence to achieve higher personal, academic and professional goals.

The program featured celebrity guest speakers, including Paula Abdul, Rob Dyrdek, Kevin Olusola, Prince Jackson, Shurick Agapitov and Jason Redman.

“I had such an amazing experience,” said Daniels, a political science major who serves as Student Government Association president. “I learned so much about myself and plan to use what I have learned this past week in my presidency.

“Throughout the week, I learned about personality profiles, how to set goals, the importance of core values, creating a time matrix to achieve time management skills, the art of public speaking, networking, how to live a 100-year lifestyle, the influence of mentors and so much more,” she said.

Daniels was awarded a full scholarship with airfare — valued at $2,500 — through Dunamis Development in Fayetteville.

LEAP Week’s curriculum was designed to help youth identify their goals and help them develop the essential skills needed to succeed in college and their career.

“This experience has been one that I’ll forever remember. I learned so many vital tips and information that I can use to succeed in my academics and my future. I was able to meet so many different people from across the world. From this experience, I was able to visualize the idea that I want to create a mentoring group for young middle-school-aged girls to teach them how to become successful and give them tools to be productive young women in society,” Daniels continued.