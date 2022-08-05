Serrano 14-week-old kitten looking for his fur-ever family. He enjoys playing and snuggling and is described as the “most adorable kitten.” He is up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccines. His adoption fee is $50, cheaper than the typical rate. Anyone interested in adopting Serrano, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]