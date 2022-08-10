LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently celebrated and honored its practical nursing graduates with a pinning ceremony.

The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage that acknowledges the work that ends the academic journey for students, as they begin their new role as professionals.

The ceremony was held on July 21 in the AD Lewis auditorium, located on the main campus in Lumberton.

Thirteen students completed the requirements for the Practical Nurse program this summer. They are now preparing for NCLEX examination to officially become licensed practical nurses.

The graduates are Andrea Butts, Jasmine Campbell, Cornelius Colvin, Juanita Hunt, Maigan Jacobs, Brandy Locklear, Kearston Locklear, Jennifer Locklear, Shanequa Mathis, De Anetia McRae, Jasmine McQueen, Jimmia Stephens, and Aaliyah Strickland.

To learn more about the practical nursing program at Robeson Community College, contact Dr. Eva Meekins, program director, at [email protected] or 910-272-3398.