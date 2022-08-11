WHITEVILLE – Columbus Regional Healthcare System recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. This accreditation recognizes Columbus Regional’s commitment and high standard of delivery of quality patient care and safety.

Status as an accredited Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence means that Columbus Regional has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

“Columbus Regional Healthcare System’s accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery affirms our commitment of providing patients within our region access to the most advanced medical technologies, expert physicians and world-class patient care right here close to home. Beyond the technology, the level of collaboration between surgeons, staff, and leadership to achieve this accreditation validates our commitment of ensuring patient safety and quality.” Said Jason Beck, CRHS CEO.

Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“We’re proud to recognize Columbus Regional Healthcare System for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.