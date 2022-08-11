RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man has been arrested and charged in connection to a dozen counts of identity theft.

Dennis Locklear, 54, was charged with one felony count of taking or withholding a financial card, 12 felony counts of identity theft and 12 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and received a $75,000 secured bond.

According to a release, investigators with the Red Springs police department were notified at 11:52 a.m. on Aug. 1 about a possible debit card fraud.

Investigators learned that the elderly victim was eating lunch at the Hardees’s restaurant in Red Springs on July 31, when she left her wallet in the booth where she was eating and then left the restaurant, according to informaton from Red Springs police. The woman did not notice that her wallet was gone until the next day and that is when she called her bank and realized that her debit card had been used numerous times.

Investigators began tracking where the debit card was used in and around the Red Springs area and were able to obtain video footage of the suspect using the woman’s debit card. Investigators identified the suspect as Locklear.

Red Springs police investigators took the suspect into custody without incident and transported him to the Robeson County Detention Center.

“This is still an open investigation and more charges are pending in reference to this incident,” Lt. Chris McManus said. “Currently, we are working with other agencies where the victim’s debit card was used outside of Red Springs. I cannot say enough on how well our officers and investigators handled this incident. We know that all crime cannot be solved, but we will never give up and will continue to strive every day to be better than we were the day before.”

“I am pleased that our investigators were able to quickly resolve this incident for the victim,” Chief Brent Adkins added. “The officers and investigators of the Red Springs Police Department will remain vigilant in our duties to insure that the citizens, businesses and visitors of Red Springs remain safe.”