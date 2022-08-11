WASHINGTON, D.C — A.C. Locklear, a Lumbee, has been promoted to the position of Federal Relations director, an inaugural position within the National Indian Health Board.

As a key member of the National Indian Health Board Government Relations team, Locklear will lead National Indian Health Board’s federal, budget and regulatory policy priorities. This will entail developing and advancing tribal health and public health policy priorities to the Administration and the Agencies of the Federal Government, leading budget formation, analysis, and advocacy work and bolstering tribal leader participation in consultation and Tribal Advisory Committees.

In his new role, Locklear also has leadership and oversight over the National Indian Health Board’s regulatory policy analysis and advocacy, particularly in the complex maze of federal Medicare/Medicaid policy. As Federal Relations director, Locklear will have an increased focus on cultivating partnerships with federal agencies and tribal partners.

Expanding National Indian Health Board’s Federal Relations presence is a critical step to advancing National Indian Health Board’s tribal health and public health priorities as established by tribal leaders and enacted by the National Indian Health Board Board of Directors.

“A.C. Locklear is a valued National Indian Health Board team player who has proven himself an indispensable policy professional,” said National Indian Health Board CEO Stacy A. Bohlen. “He is keyed into the space of protecting tribal sovereignty and boldly standing on the Federal Trust responsibility for American Indian and Alaska Native tribal health and public health. We are excited the inaugural position of Federal Relations Director is now filled with the ideal candidate. We are so excited about the quality and depth of work A.C. will bring to our team of tribal health policy warriors.”