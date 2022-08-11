LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College welcomed back faculty and staff Thursday for the start of the Fall 2022 semester during its annual Convocation.

The theme for this year’s Convocation “The Power of One. One College. One Community. One Mission” is a continuation of last year, as the college seeks to instill excellence and innovation through the power of just one person.

“It only takes one person to make a difference in the life of a student,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “That one person could be you.”

Faculty and staff were treated to a hot breakfast from Hardee’s and a catered lunch in the Student Center. Faculty and staff also received a free polo shirt and a box of COVID-19 testing kits. Lunch was made possible by the donation of Mark III Employee Benefits and catered by Susan McNeill’s Catering.

Upon the start of convocation, Singler welcomed back faculty and staff. She laid out the focus for the 2022-2023 academic year — student success after the pandemic — identifying several key elements to assist students as they endeavor to complete their degree at RCC.

Singler also recognized the instructor of the year, Sherry Lofton, who teaches English, and the staff member of the year, Barbara Sampson, who works as the EMS compliance officer.

“We appreciate all of you, we appreciate your service to our students, our community, and definitely to Robeson Community College,” Singler said. “We are a team and we are a family, we are here to support each other. Thank you for all your hard work and thank you for all that you do.”

Members of the executive team also provided updates on each area of the college. Continuing education reported they have experienced a 10-year trend that represents a 45% growth in FTE. Career and College Readiness informed faculty and staff that their division has seen a 117% increase in FTE compared to 2020-2021. The Instruction and Student Services division is also seeing positive growth in FTE and reported that in 2021-2022, the college awarded 738 certificates compared to just 84 certificates in 2020-2021 thanks to a new software tool that they have implemented that can quickly identify completion of credentials.

Many faculty and staff also took part in professional development opportunities now available at the college. Personnel had the option to choose from several topics including Effective Strategies for the College Classroom, More than Meetings – An Introduction to Microsoft Teams, Building Better Mental Health, Bubble Wrap and Duct Tape – How to Overcome Communication Barriers in Online Learning, and Leverage Stress in Ways That Can Work For You.

Some faculty and staff members even had an opportunity to enroll in CPR training and earned an American Heart Associate Certificate upon the completion of the two-hour course.

“We are so excited to begin a new academic year and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our new and returning students on Monday, Aug. 15,” said RCC President Singler. “It’s going to be a great semester and a great year for our students.”

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College. She can be reached at [email protected]