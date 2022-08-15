LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained two felony warrants for the recent shooting of a juvenile.

Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, are wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A 16-year-old juvenile is also wanted on charges for similar offenses.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 7 to the intersection of N.C. 72 W. and Pine Log Road in Lumberton in reference to a 17-year-old being shot while inside a vehicle. Prior to the arrival of the deputies, the victim was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.