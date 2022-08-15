Robeson County drivers saw gas prices drop a few cents per gallon Monday at local gas stations.

On Friday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Robeson County was $3.77. On Monday, the average price was $3.69.

At Monday’s price, filling up a 2020 Chevy Suburban’s 33-gallon tank would cost $121.77. On the other end, filling up a 2022 Chevy Cavalier’s empty 14-gallon tank would set the driver back $52.78.

Greater Lumberton area gas stations are selling gas more than 30 cents cheaper than the national average, according to data provided by gasbuddy.com.

The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.91 on Monday. The average price of a gallon of gas in Lumberton was $3.60 cents.

Prices at local stations have followed a similar trend seen across the country. In fact, for the ninth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 9.9 cents from a week ago to $3.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 stations nationwide.

The national average is down 63.7 cents from a month ago but 74.8 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 11.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.03 per gallon.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

Analysts continue to be skeptical that a trend of falling prices will last.

Last week, AAA issued a press statement saying drivers who are enjoying cheaper gas, shouldn’t bank on the trend.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

GLOBAL OIL PRICES

Heavy selling pressure hit oil markets early Monday as China economic data reported Sunday showed concerns over demand, as credit growth slowed amidst fresh COVID-19 flare-ups, according to De Haan.

A deepening property crisis was also causing jitters of a broader economic slowdown there, pushing oil prices down in early trade. West Texas Intermediate crude was last down $4.43 per barrel or 4.8%, to $87.66, roughly on par with last week’s open. Brent crude was down $4.64 per barrel or 4.7%, to $93.50, just above last Monday’s start, De Haan stated. Also on the tip of the tongue was Iran’s possible deal, which it was planning to inform the EU of Monday night, which could see its oil exports ramp up in case of a broader nuclear deal, also pushing oil lower.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.59 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.49, $3.69, $3.99 and $3.79 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.77 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.23 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.23 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Texas ($3.42), Oklahoma ($3.43) and Arkansas ($3.44).

The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($5.31), California ($5.31) and Nevada ($4.92).

Source: gassbuddy.com.