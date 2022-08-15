ROCKY MOUNT — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency, LPA, in Robeson County.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, will permanently close on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ends. The LPA in Lumberton has been operated by Aaron Thomas since 2012.

The Division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Sept. 15. The applications — Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA — can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-8929 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 127 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

— Laurinburg, 508 E. Church St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-361-4177

— Elizabethtown, 307 E. Broad St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-862-3527

— Hope Mills, 3333 N. Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-491-1594

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.