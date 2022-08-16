LUMBERTON — Elmore D. Lowery was recently appointed the dean over Public Service and Applied Technologies at Robeson Community College.

Lowery assumed his post on Aug. 9.

“I’m extremely excited,” Lowery said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I fully embrace it and I’m looking forward to sharing and learning from the environment, the culture of faculty, staff and students and moving Robeson Community College.”

“RCC is closer to home, the programs are growing and I’m very interested in building dynamic relationships in the community,” Lowery added. “I’m very excited to be a part of the success of students in an area that is up and coming. I feel I have the skillset necessary to benefit the growth of the programs and the community.”

Lowery comes to RCC from Wake Tech where he served as the department head of Criminal Justice Technology. He also served at Fayetteville Tech as the dean of Career and College Readiness and taught criminal justice classes there. Before becoming an educator, Lowery worked in law enforcement as an assistant special agent in charge for the NC State Bureau of Investigations. He is also a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years.

With a background in law enforcement, Lowery is excited to help grow the criminal justice and basic law enforcement programs at RCC.

“I definitely want to expand basic law enforcement and the criminal justice programs,” Lowery said. “I want to bring education not only to the students but also to the community as well, building partnerships with law enforcement agencies.”

Forming relationships with the community is important to Lowery and he hopes to connect business and industry in Robeson County with all programs under his division, as he says, “closing the gap between education and employment.”

“I’m looking forward to establishing a lot of community partnerships that will allow students and businesses to connect with the community college as a whole to become educated, trained, and employed,” Lowery said.

Although times are changing, Lowery said one thing will always remain constant.

“Our number one priority is the success of our students,” Lowery said. “We need to be able to reach them where they are at and bring them as far as we can academically. We need to be their number one cheerleader, their number one supporter.”

“Education is a lifelong process,” Lowery added. “It doesn’t begin with enrollment and it doesn’t end when students graduate… I believe we should always keep the door open with all students past and future, and continue to find ways to serve and guide them.”

Lowery said that he is grateful for the opportunity to lead and to be a part of the RCC family.

“I cherish this moment; I am looking forward to putting my best foot forward,” stated Lowery.

Lowery is a resident of Hope Mills and is the father of four children, Aaron, Shamore, Alexis, and Israel. He holds a doctorate degree in executive leadership in higher education and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Wingate University. He also is a graduate of Fayetteville State University, having earned a master of science in criminal justice and law enforcement administration. Lowery earned his undergraduate degrees from Methodist College, where he double majored in criminal justice and sociology.

