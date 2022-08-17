LUMBERTON —Two teenagers and a juvenile are in custody for their suspected involvement in an Aug. 7 shooting of a 17-year-old female near Lumberton.

Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both 19, from Lumberton, and the juvenile surrendered to investigators at Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

McGirt and McNeil were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.3 million secured bond.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without a bond.

McGirt, McNeil and the juvenile are being charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the release.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 7 to the intersection of N.C. 72 W. and Pine Log Road in Lumberton in reference to a 17-year-old being shot while inside a vehicle. Prior to the arrival of the deputies, the victim was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.