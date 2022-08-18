WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man, formerly of Pembroke, has been arrested in connection to the death of his children’s mother.

After a year-long investigation, Michael Ray Locklear, 37, of Wilmington, was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 5:12 p.m. on June 9, 2021 to 8 Shird Ray Lane, Pembroke, in reference to an individual shot, according to the release. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Cynthia Marie Lowery, 35, of Pembroke was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Lowery was transported to a local medical center and died from her injuries.

“This should be an example that our agency takes every death investigation seriously,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “What you have to understand is, most cases aren’t solved in an hour like a television series. We awaited forensic and ballistic results from experts as well as completed autopsy investigative reports. In this case, it was quite obvious that what was told to investigators didn’t match up to the crime scene which has now led to this arrest.”

The shooting appears to be the result of domestic violence.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the New Hanover County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.