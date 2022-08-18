PEMBROKE — Longtime educator and activist Ruth Dial Woods was among the five Lumbees recognized Thursday as recipients of the United Tribes of NC Awards.

Woods was presented the Unsung Hero Award during the Lumbee Tribal Council’s business meeting and offered words of encouragement to those who serve.

“Carry forth your pride and your heritage … We have a heritage. Don’t let anyone tarnish it,” Woods said.

Woods is one of the founders of Sacred Pathways, a faith-based outreach ministry. She also worked for the Public Schools of Robeson County for 27 years as a teacher, educational media specialist, director of federal programs, and assistant and associate superintendent.

During the 1960s, Woods became heavily involved in the civil rights and the women’s liberation movement.

“You see where we’re at today? We’re standing on your shoulders,” Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery told Woods.

Also presented a United Tribe of NC award on Thursday, was UNC Chapel Hill student, Kaylee Ransom. Ransom was awarded the Distinguished American Indian Student ( College) award.

Among her many accomplishments, was her participation in the rural Medicine Project. She also completed research on COVID-19 rates in Robeson County and documented how the pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of healthcare providers.

Dylan Hammonds was awarded the Distinguished American Indian Student (High School Senior) award, Kenny Clark the Distinguished Service to Indian Education award, and Leon Jacobs the Distinguished Service to the Indian Community award. All were not present to accept their awards.

Lumbee Health Board

Also Thursday, the Honorable Judge Tona Jacobs swore in the Lumbee Tribe’s first Health Board members.

Dr. Joseph Roberts, Dr. Crystal Moore. Kelsey Lowery and Dr. Cherry Beaseley were simultaneously administered the oath of office. Dr. Andrea Blackbourn and Dr. Ryan Emanuel were not present and will be sworn in at a later date.

Other business

In financial matters, commissioners amended the budget to make room $15,000 to be used for a new stickball course. The funds come through a grant from Mountaire Farms.

Council also approved the establishment of a Lumber River United Way APR budget. In the budget, $30,000 will be appropriated for the use of recreational equipment.

Council members also approved a request from Paul Watson on behalf of Lumbee Racing to use the tribe’s logo, which will be placed on his racing jacket. He is not authorized to use the logo for any commercial purposes.

