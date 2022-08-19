LUMBERTON — Groundbreaking for a new career and technical center will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the COMtech Business Park in Pembroke.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County approved a motion on Wednesday that cleared the way for the ceremonial start of construction for the technical school many months in planning.

The Robeson County Career and Technology Education Center, will house a planetarium and multiple programs such as Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, and much more.

According to earlier discussion on the project, a two-phase plan will include a fully funded 90,000-square-foot building as the first phase, with the addition of more space in a second phase that would see a 129,000-square-feet building.

While the school district has not yet laid out the areas of study for the center, ideas have been suggested at earlier meetings.

Classes at the center could include programs such as drone technology, culinary arts and construction programs, as well as programs that would prepare students in different skills required in the local manufacturing job sector, which provides the greatest number of jobs in the county.