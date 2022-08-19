LUMBERTON — Students in the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Robeson Community College just got a surprise — new, state-of-the-art, all-wheel-drive police cruisers.

“These vehicles are replacing older Dodge Chargers and Crown Victorias,” stated Rudy T. Locklear, director of the basic law enforcement program at Robeson Community College. “The all-wheel-drive packages were chosen as most law enforcement agencies are trending towards this.”

The college purchased the vehicles to replace the ones that were outdated, according to Locklear.

“When the Fall 2022 BLET students begin their training, they will have an advantage by learning in newer vehicles similar to those used in the field today,” he said.

As an added touch, Locklear had the new vehicles wrapped with decals to match the branding of RCC.

“We marked four,” Locklear said.

The Fall 2022 Night BLET Academy will begin Oct. 17.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer is urged to begin the application process now. Tuition for the training is free and financial aid may be available to cover the cost of books and uniforms. For more information, visit www.robeson.edu/blet or contact Locklear at [email protected] or 910-272-3480.