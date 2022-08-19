Seats in districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13 up for reelection

PEMBROKE — The two-week candidate filing period for the Nov. 15 Lumbee Tribe election begins on Monday and seven seats are up for grabs.

The candidate filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 2, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.

District 2 encompasses the Back Swamp, Fairmont 1 and 2, and Smyrna. Gerald Gooldby is the incumbent.

The District 3 seat, held by Pam Hunt, covers West Howesville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

Larry Chavis’ District 6 seat is up for reelection. It covers Raft Swamp and Noth Pembroke. He is finishing his second term.

The available District 7 seat, which encompasses South Pembroke and Union, is held by Yvonne Dial.

Corbin Eddings’ District 8, who represents the Burnt Swamp community is up for reelection. Eddings currently serves as vice speaker for the Lumbee Tribal Council and is finishing up his second term.

The available District 8 seat, which represents the Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville areas is currently held by Shelley Strickland.

Lumbee Tribal Council Speaker Ricky Burnette’s District 13 seat is up for reelection. The district covers Cumberland County, Parkton, Lumber Bridge, and North St. Pauls. Burnette is also completing his second term.

Candidates must be 21 years old and actively enrolled in the Lumbee Tribe, and have no felony convictions. Candidates also must have been a resident of the district for which they are seeking for at least a year.

A meet-the-candidates event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Voting sites will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Locations will be announced at a later date.

In order to be eligible to vote, the voter must be actively enrolled in the tribe and have lived in a tribal district or territory for the preceding year.

The tribal enrollment books will be closed on Oct. 14.

During Thursday’s Lumbee Tribal Council business meeting, Tribal Chairman John Lowery encouraged residents to enroll sooner rather than later so as not to overwhelm administrative offices.

“I just want to encourage our citizens who are not updated to get updated, or who are not enrolled to get enrolled,” Lowery said. “Let’s not bombard the Election Board at the last minute trying to get enrolled.”

The Absentee ballots request period is from Sept. 12 – Oct. 14. Absentee ballots must be returned, in the post office box, by 5 p.m. Nov. 14, at which time signatures on the absentee ballots will be verified.

Absentee ballots will be counted at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Winners will be determined by a plurality of votes. Automatic recounts will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts must be requested in writing to the Election Board by the candidate and the Board will determine if a recount is warranted.

Election appeals must be made to the Tribal Supreme Court.