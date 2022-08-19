Zeke is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. The 5-month-old male shepherd mix pup is described as being “very smart” and “knows some basic commands and potty training experience.” He also loves to play and cuddle. The dog is up-to-date on vaccinations and will be neutered when matured. His adoption fee is $250. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. An application can also be found at www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society