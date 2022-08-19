RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 14,216 over the month to 4,943,277 and increased 213,715 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 558 over the month to 171,711 and decreased 70,710 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 31,400 to 4,788,700 in July. Major industries experiencing increases were Government, 12,900; Professional & Business Services, 5,100; Education & Health Services, 3,600; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 3,600; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,800; Construction, 1,200; Manufacturing, 1,100; Financial Activities, 700; Information, 700; and Other Services, 700. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Since July 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 154,500 with the Total Private sector increasing by 158,800 and Government decreasing by 4,300. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 46,500; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 31,400; Education & Health Services, 22,600; Manufacturing, 13,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 13,100; Financial Activities, 13,000; Other Services, 7,700; Construction, 6,800; and Information, 4,800. Major industries experiencing decreases were Government, 4,300; and Mining & Logging, 200.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 when the county unemployment rates for July 2022 will be released.