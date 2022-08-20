Shown is an aerial view of Lumberton firefighters on the scene of a vacant, commercial structure fire on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. The structure held the Village Station Restaurant for decades before closing in 2021. The building has been vacant since.

LUMBERTON — The severity of damages sustained in the Aug. 2 Village Station fire is the reason the city’s fire chief has not yet determined a cause.

“The cause was undetermined after investigation due to the amount of damage within the building,” Lumberton Fire Department Chief Chris West told The Robesonian.

The property collectively had a tax value of around $1 million; however, the building tax value was $600,000, according to West.

“Due to the severity of the damage to the right side of the building, I would estimate the damage to be around 3,500 square feet or 50% of the building,” West wrote an emailed response. “I would estimate the damage to be in the area of $525,000.”

West said that is a conservative figure at $150 per square foot.

No one was injured during the fire that erupted at the old Village Station restaurant on Roberts Avenue which had been a staple for more than 40 years. The restaurant’s owner, Arnold West, announced its closure in 2021.

The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched to a “working structure fire” at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from West. At 6:08 p.m. firefighters arrived on location at the vacant commercial structure that once housed Village Station Restaurant and began fire suppression operations.

Crews performed a rapid interior search for victims and encountered heavy interior fire conditions. Because of the heavy fire load and roof instability, tactics were changed to a defensive operation at 6:27 p.m. to mitigate fire spread and protect exposures.

Lumberton Police Department personnel diverted traffic in the Kahn Drive and Roberts Avenue areas to minimize secondary incidents during the initial period of firefighting operations. Cookout, a neighboring business, also was forced to close.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire that may assist fire investigators are asked to contact the Lumberton Fire Department Administration Division at 910-671-3860 or the Lumberton Police Department Detective Division at 910-671-3850.

The Lumberton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation.

