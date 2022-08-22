LUMBERTON — Drivers in the greater Robeson County area enjoyed watching the price of gasoline drop over the weekend — by more than a dime at most stations.

On Friday afternoon, the average price per gallon in Robeson County was $3.77; on Monday morning, drivers reported that the average price per gallon had dropped 14 cents to $3.63 per gallon.

That price drop outmatched average weekend declines around the country (down 11 cents per gallon), across North Carolina (down 11 cents) and even Lumberton (down 9 cents).

The trend in falling prices continues a 10-week decline in average prices seen around the country.

As predicted, however, prices are expected to go back up in the near future.

That expectation is based on increasing oil prices, according to analysts.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”

Analysts with AAA reported that fickle prices in local gas stations have changed consumer spending at the pump.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less [per gallon] than their peak in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives.

Gross said that AAA has found that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults say they have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.

Oil Prices

Oil markets rallied last week as global oil supply continues to tighten, but balancing concerns of an economic slowdown in many major developed countries, according to the weekly summary of the gas industry data.

In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 42 cents to $90.35 per barrel, up from last week’s $87.66 start, according to a report from GasBuddy.

Brent crude was down 44 cents to $96.28 per barrel, also up nearly $3 from last week’s $93.50 per barrel level.

De Haan stated in his weekly report that oil markets continue to weigh “gobs of data about the U.S. and global economy, struggling supply, the possibility of a new nuclear deal with Iran, OPEC’s challenges in meeting quotas and China’s zero-Covid policy.

U.S. oil supplies fell by 7.1 million barrels, contributing to a mid-week rally in oil, De Haan stated.

Hurricane Season

“In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers,” De Haan stated. “Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

“These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” Gross said.

According to the National Weather Service no hurricanes have been reported during the Atlantic Hurricane season which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

On Monday, NWS forecasters said they are watching a tropical weather wave off the western coast of Africa that is heading our way. Tropical waves often give birth to tropical storms, which — if weather conditions are right — can turn into hurricanes.

“A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” according to a report released to media outlets on Monday. “Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.”

Andy Latto, a meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Analysis & Forecast Branch, said there is zero chance that the system will form into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours, but said there is a 20 percent chance a tropical storm will form over the next five days.

Reach David Kennard by email at [email protected]