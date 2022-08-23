LUMBERTON — When Barbara Sampson first arrived at Robeson Community College 20 years ago, she had no idea that one day she would be standing on stage before all her colleagues to receive the award for Staff Person of the Year.

“I was so surprised, I could not believe it,” Sampson said. “It was really an honor to win this from Robeson Community College. There are so many great staff and employees here, I couldn’t believe it, and I was so surprised it was just a great honor.”

Sampson said that when she started walking towards the stage, she was shaking.

“It is hard to explain how I felt, I was so-so surprised,” she said.

But for many that know Sampson, it wasn’t quite a surprise at all. In fact, many said it was “well-deserved.”

“People started congratulating me at professional development and at the luncheon,” Sampson said. “Some of the people I didn’t even know, it made me feel good that people were congratulating me on the award.”

She adds, humbly, “there are so many at RCC that are well-deserved to have won this award.”

Sampson worked in manufacturing up until the age of 39. It was at that time she decided to come back to school and earn a college degree. She chose to do so at Robeson Community College.

“I was tired of the manufacturing life and I wanted something different, I had always wanted an office type job, but never got there,” Sampson said. “I didn’t want to be a part of manufacturing anymore.”

In the pursuit of that lifelong dream, Sampson earned an associate’s degree in business administration and graduated in 2002. It gave her experience and skill, preparing her for the new jobs that would soon be in her future — working for the Public Schools of Robeson County as an administrative assistant and then finally in her roles at Robeson Community College, first as an assistant in the Law Enforcement program and now in her current role as an EMS Compliance officer.

“My job is challenging, there is always something new to learn,” Sampson said. “I am always asking questions… EMS is a different kind of program with what you need to know with the paperwork.”

Sampson said that although she has been in this position for a few years that “there is still a lot to learn to make sure everything is set up correctly and in compliance with the regulations from the State.”

“Ms. Barbara goes above and beyond in her job duties, she has to be forced to go home on time, she wants to try and finish up a “few things,” in her words,” her nominator said. “Ms. Barbara works at night as needed, to register and receipt money from new classes that are starting after normal business hours, never complaining about the long day.”

Her nominator goes on to say that all of the part-time and full-time employees compliment Barbara on her attention to detail, and says that once her reports are complete, “they are truly complete without error.”

“I always wanted to be a person that handled paperwork,” Sampson said. “I always wanted to do the best that I could do.”

Barbara says she lives by the same advice that she gives others.

“Always try to focus on what you are doing. Everything is going to fall into place,” Sampson said. “We all make mistakes, stay focused and do the best job that you can do.”