LUMBERTON — While a few of the statistical trends regarding COVID-19 are cause for concern, both locally and statewide, many others are promising.

The number of cases, hospital admissions and emergency room visits due to COVID-19 have all declined, Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said, but the viral load detected in the wastewater system has increased.

Despite promising trends in the state, 62 of the 100 counties remain high for community transmission, or “orange”, per (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control); Robeson County remains in this category,” Smith said, referencing the CDC’s Community Transmission Map.

There were 454 new confirmed virus cases in Robeson County from Aug. 16-22, down slightly from the 458 reported from Aug. 9-15, and the second straight week cases have decreased; these numbers are incomplete due to at-home testing.

There have been 49,434 total confirmed virus cases in Robeson County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported between Aug. 16-22, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 558. This is the fifth week out of the last six with at least one virus-related death, though it comes after there were none reported in the Aug. 9-15 reporting period.

On the vaccine front, a new bivalent booster will soon be available to the public; Smith estimates these shots will be available in the next couple of weeks.

“This booster combines the original COVID-19 strain with the Delta and Omicron variants, thus making it more protective,” Smith said. “Currently BA.4 and BA.5, subvariants of Omicron, are 90% of the cases in North Carolina. The (Robeson County) Health Department has placed its order for the vaccine and awaits (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and CDC approval and then subsequent shipment.”

According to the most recent data on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard, published last Wednesday, there have been 62,299 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, accounting for 49% of the population; 56,326 second doses have been given, or 43%, and 25,156 booster doses have been administered, or 19%.

By comparison, 67% of North Carolina’s population have received a first dose, 63% a second dose and 60% a booster shot.

Smith suggests now is a good time to be vaccinated or boosted as there is no guarantee the shots will continue to be free in the future.

“Discussions at the federal level indicate that the government will no longer purchase the vaccine in the future, which means providers will have to purchase it and include the cost in the vaccination charge,” Smith said. “While insurances may pay this fee, uninsured will not have a funding source for payment. All that is to say, get the booster when they come out (or start your series) while its free and help ensure a healthier Christmas than last year.”