The following break-ins in these areas were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Agapai Drive, Maxton; Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Red Tip Drive, Maxton; N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Toni Jai Drive, Red Springs; Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; Norton Road, Lumberton; Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; and McQueen Road, Red Springs.

The following larcenies in these areas were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sweeping Cross Boulevard, Lumberton; Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Dot Avenue, Lumberton; N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; and Oxford Circle, Rowland.

Someone reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office an incident of firearm theft had occurred on Moss Neck Road, Lumberton.

Incidents of assault with a deadly weapon in these areas were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Valtlee Drive, Lumberton; and Hoke Road/Springside Road Red Springs.

Someone recently reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that auto parts were stolen on Megan Road in Parkton.

Incidents of motor vehicle theft in these areas were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Montord Road, Maxton; Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; and Interstate 95 South, Rowland.