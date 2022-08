LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society will conduct its Bark at the Moon benefit on Sept. 29.

Members of the public are invited to attend the benefit which will take place 6-8 p.m. at RCHS, 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The benefit will feature an outdoor reception with light refreshments. Donations and supplies are welcome.

For more information, call RCHS at 910-738-8282.