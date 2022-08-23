A $120,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce will support the renovation of a 49,000-square-foot building in Lumberton that is occupied by Asbury Graphite of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) announced the approval of 15 grant requests to local governments totaling $4,278,230, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

Statewide, the requests include commitments to create a total of 526 jobs, 324 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $200.9 million in private investment.

Asbury Graphite of North Carolina, which processes graphite and other carbons, minerals and materials for a wide range of industries, plans to create 22 jobs while investing $16.9 million in the overall project, with 15 jobs and an investment of $15,560,212 tied to this grant.

The grant was part of a larger package of state funding through the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority targeting specific economic needs in the Existing Business Building Category, which includes $1.7 million for projects around the state.

Other funding into The Vacant Building Category, which earmarked $450,000 for projects around the state.

“When North Carolina’s rural communities succeed so does our whole state,” Cooper said. “These grants will stimulate more economic growth in rural North Carolina by improving buildings and other infrastructure to facilitate the creation of good jobs.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s team of rural economic development professionals supports the RIA’s work. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“Rural infrastructure grants are examples of the strong, innovative collaboration between the state and local governments that have helped North Carolina to be recognized as America’s top state for business,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “We are proud to partner with rural communities to bring new jobs and investment to all corners of our great state.”

