UNC Pembroke Student Body President Taliyah Daniels recently met with student leaders across the UNC System.

Daniels attended the ASG Student Body President Orientation on August 7-8 at the UNC System Office in Chapel Hill. The student leaders shared ideas and discussed strategic plans, financial literacy and board of trustee ethics. The Student Body Presidents learned more about the new UNC System Strategic Plan, the UNC System funding model, how to utilize the Dashboard to access data from around the UNC System, and had discussions on how to advocate for UNC System students.

The student leaders later met with UNC System President Peter Hans to exchange ideas. They were also treated to dinner at the president’s residence.

Daniels is a senior political science major from Longwood, North Carolina.