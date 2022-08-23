The Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke recently elected new officers, naming USAF Ret. Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson as chair and Pembroke attorney Ed Brooks as vice chair. Karen L. Sampson, a philanthropist and UNCP alumna, was re-elected as secretary.

This week also marked the beginning of the fall 2022 academic year, as classes began on Wednesday.

“I’m grateful for the dedicated leadership of our board year after year,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“Equally, I’m excited about our new leadership and the strategic vision and experience they each will bring. “As an alumnus who has distinguished himself in the military and private industry, Chair Jamerson will bring a unique perspective that will benefit our university perfectly. Likewise, Vice Chair Brooks and Secretary Sampson will each offer valuable insight as our university plans for our future.”

Jamerson, a two-time graduate of UNCP, succeeds Patrick Corso.

“It is an absolute honor to serve as chairman and to be in a position to help further the success of an already tremendous institution,” Jamerson said. “Having been a student in the late 70s and early 80s, it’s great to witness this university develop into one of the premier institutions in our region.”

Jamerson retired following a distinguished 30-year career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Upon retirement, he was director of Security Forces for the deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. He currently works as a security consultant supporting the U.S. Department of Energy.

He characterized the current state of the university as strong, saying the new James A. Thomas Hall and the future $91 million Allied Health and Sciences building will continue to attract talented faculty and students. He added that the recent addition of a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy will help the university address significant workforce gaps.

“Our region has struggled with poor healthcare outcomes, so we are happy to receive the support from the UNC System and the state legislators for these much-needed resources,” Jamerson said. “I’m excited about the progress we are making.”

Brooks, a Pembroke, N.C. native, who joined the board in 2019, said he’s excited to continue serving his hometown university in this executive role.

“This university has a longstanding connection with our community’s heritage, and I’m thrilled to be able to strengthen that connection and move the university in a direction that will benefit our future leaders,” said Brooks, managing attorney with the Law Office of Edward Brooks.

Brooks spoke about the institution’s resilience as it continues to make strides after overcoming challenges of hurricanes, floods, tough economic times and a pandemic.

“We’ve made it through some very trying times which had the potential to slow our growth,” he said. “However, thanks to great leadership from Chancellor Cummings and our previous chair (Corso), we’ve remained competitive in the classrooms and on the field.”

Sampson, the wife of Houston Cougars head coach and alumnus Kelvin Sampson of Pembroke, N.C., said her role on the board is more meaningful because of her connection to the university as an alumna.

“The university has always been such an important part of my life,” she said. “I had the opportunity to gain the undergraduate experience and now being a part of the inner workings and seeing how much of an impact we are making on southeastern North Carolina.”