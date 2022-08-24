MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 20-year-old Wendy Lynn Jones, of Maxton.

Investigators have been following up on leads since Jones was reported missing.

Jones was last seen in the area of Red Hill Road, Maxton on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Jones is 5’9” in height and weighs about 190 pounds. Jones has brown hair and green eyes. Jones was last seen wearing red and black pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.