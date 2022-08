LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a Lumberton man, charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Terrell Mitchell, 34, is wanted in a shooting that occurred in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on Aug. 3.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.