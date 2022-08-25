MAXTON — The recovery of human remains has led to the arrest of a Maxton man.

Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was initiated on Aug. 23 after Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted about a female who had not been seen since around Aug. 12.

During the course of the investigation, the female was seen on surveillance video walking in the Red Hill Community throughout the month of July and by witnesses through mid-August, according to the release. Investigators are continuing to comb through surveillance footage from the Red Hill Road, Maxton area.

Investigators recovered a body Wednesday in a wooded area along Juanita Road in Maxton, according to the release. Based on the information provided by the family in regards to tattoos and other markings, it is believed to be the body of the 20-year-old Wendy Jones of Maxton.

However, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting full confirmation from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

“What we witnessed at this crime scene is something I would wish on no one. Having to tell the family they could not see their own daughter is really hard,” Wilkins said.

“These horrific crimes shouldn’t be happening at all but to have three women brutally killed in our county at the hands of a man within the last 10 months is appalling. These families need prayer but we also need action from the courts to remove these men from the general public. No woman should tolerate a man physically abusing them,” he added.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Security, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, N.C. Trooper’s Association K9 Division, Queheel Volunteer Fire Department and Smiths Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.