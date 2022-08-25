LUMBERTON — On Sept. 3, 2020, Ajerris McRae died in a motor vehicle accident at the age of 24.

To cope with the loss, his mother Lakeisha Jackson formed Better A.M. Inc. which focuses on giving back to the community in McRae’s honor while also bringing awareness to vehicle safety.

In an interview with the Rev. Ray Beale, of The Gathering Church in Durham, Jackson shared McRae’s story and encouraging words with members of the Vision Zero Task Force Thursday during their quarterly meeting, which returned to the Robeson County Emergency Operations facility.

“If you believe in a cause that will preserve life, actually believe in it and not be ashamed. Have faith in the cause and believe in this vision,” Jackson said.

Jackson left the task force with these words.

“If you had a chance to preserve life with something as simple as safe driving, how would you? Would you tell someone to put on their seatbelt? Would you tell someone they were speeding and ask them to slow down? Or, as my 16-year-old son tells me all the time, mom please put your phone down and don’t text and drive,” Jackson said.

Expanding the message

A total of 41 vehicle-related fatalities have struck Robeson County in the year 2022, task force members learned on Thursday. Of those fatalities, five were caused by alcohol, 18 due to speed, and 18 by a lack of seatbelt.

“It’s very sobering to see that type of information … what we’re trying to do here is a big challenge,” said Drew Cox, the Division 6 engineer with the NC Department of Transportation.

During the Vision Zero meeting, the task force learned that the Governor’s Highway Safety Program is expanding its messaging in the county through the use of local social media influencers.

Julia Casadonte, Communications Manager for the Governor’s State Highway Program, told the task force that by using this source, influencers with a large following are able to tap into an audience on a personal and conversational level while still sharing the message of safe driving.

“We found that this is a way to reach a younger demographic,” Casadonte said.

“It’s crazy what you can do to reach people through social media platforms. We’ve all talked about the bad we get from social media but there’s a lot of good you can do with social media as well … that a great way to use,” Cox added.

Other presentations

Also during the meeting, the task force heard from Karl Logan, Section Chief of the MC Department of Public Instruction, who shared information on Teen Traffic Safety Education and the need to strengthen partnerships to ensure the students receive proper education on vehicle safety.

Michael Newsome, director of Driver Services for the the NC Department of Transportation, also spoke Thursday and shed light on the Graduated Licensing Program,

The Vision Zero Task Force will hold its final meeting On Oct. 27.

