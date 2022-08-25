PEMBROKE — Five decades have passed since Adolph Dial began interviewing Lumbee elders and collecting their accounts.

Some were recorded by the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program as part of the Doris Duke Native American Oral History Project, which has granted more than $1.6 million to the Association of Tribal Elders to fund access, use, and visibility of Native American oral histories.

That project continued this month as researchers from the University of Florida’s Samuel Proctor Oral History Program traveled to the Lumbee Tribal territory to resume interviewing Lumbee elders as a means to revitalize and record new oral histories.

Over three days, the program conducted interviews with a number of elders. Subjects discussed ranged from 20th-century Lumbee agriculture, food traditions, stories and healing.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery said one of his goals coming into office was the preservation of Lumbee stories, culture and heritage by recording the stories of Lumbee elders.

“This project builds on the legacy of Adolph Dial and what he started decades ago. I am happy we are in a position to carry this forward for future generations,” said Lowery.

The Lumbee Tribe’s involvement with the interviews was direct, and every effort was made by program staff to include Lumbee Tribal Staff, working together to improve Lumbee Oral History accessibility, such as new Lumbee oral histories with video, to be made available in the coming weeks, according to a release from the tribe.

The collection is available at https://ufdc.ufl.edu/collections/oh4/results?filter=subjects%3ALumbee%20Oral%20History%20Collection.