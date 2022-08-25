PEMBROKE —Two more people filed Thursday for candidacy in the Lumbee Tribal Council election.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 15 and one seat each is up for grabs in districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.

Gerald Goolsby

Incumbent Gerald Goolsby filed Thursday for reelection onto the Lumbee Tribal Council District 2 seat. The District encompasses the Back Swam, Fairmont 1 and 2, and Smyrna communities.

Goolsby was appointed to the NC Commission of Indian Affairs in 2021, according to information submitted to The Robesonian. He is a licensed real estate broker; and in his previous 27 years of employment at Outer Banks Apparel, he managed multiple departments and more than 300 employees, and created multimillion-dollar budgets.

Goolsby has been married to Janice Blue Goolsby for 41 years. Together they have two children, Garrett Cain (deceased) and Meagan Cerrie; and two grandchildren, Briona Marie and Myles Gerald. They reside on Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton.

Goolsby has lived in District 2 for more than 40 years and he and his wife are members of Reedy Branch Baptist Church.

“My wife and I fund two athletic scholarships through the tribe in honor of our son and I encourage others to do the same — investing in our future leaders,” Golsby stated.

Since being elected, Goolsby has served on all but one tribal committee. He has also chaired the Ethics Committee and currently is chairman of the Economic Development Committee.

“During my service as District 2 representative, I have extensively worked with multiple providers to provide much-needed internet services to our district as well as economic growth to our Tribe,” he stated.

Goolsby said his goal if reelected into another term is to “reduce the rehab list and waiting period that our members must wait before getting their full service.” He also hopes to “look for opportunities to generate funds that can be used toward healthcare and prescription assistance for those that need it, especially our senior citizens.”

“I look forward to continuing to serve if it be the will of my district. I ask for your support and mostly your prayers,” he added.

Edward Strickland

Edward Strickland III also filed Thursday and is seeking election onto the District 12 seat currently held by Shelley Strickland. The district covers the Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville tribal territories.

Strickland, 40, has been married to Natasha Lowry Strickland for 16 years, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian. He lives in the Maxton community and has two teenage daughters, Kaitlyn and Olivia.

Strickland has worked in law enforcement for two decades and is currently serving as a detective with the Lumberton Police Department. He also attends Crossway Baptist Church in the Hasty Community of Scotland County.

Strickland is seeking election to “help the Lumbee people within District 12 and the yribe to get the assistance needed and to gain federal recognition.”

Previous filings

Incumbent Pam Hunt filed Monday for reelection onto her District 3 seat, which covers West Howesville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

Also filing Monday, was Kathy Oxendine Hunt, who is seeking election into the District 8 Tribal Council seat. The available District 8 seat, which represents the Burnt Swamp community is currently held by Corbin Eddings.

Eligible requirements

Candidates must be 21 years old and actively enrolled in the Lumbee Tribe, and have no felony convictions. Candidates also must have been a resident of the district for which they are seeking for at least a year. Candidate fees are $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

The candidate filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 2.