MAXTON — Linda McCain said she started hollering after her $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $756,362 jackpot win.

“I can finally get my dream home,” said McCain, who is from Maxton. “Now I can have something I can call my own.”

McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers late at night after the Aug. 18 drawing but she didn’t believe her eyes so she went to the kitchen to get more light to see better.

“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”

She bought her lucky ticket from Short Stop Mart on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton.

“I was pinching everybody to make sure it was real,” McCain said. “My sister told me, ‘You deserve it.’”

McCain said she bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket several weeks ago and every number on the ticket had some significance for her so she has used the same numbers ever since.

“I guess it was my time,” she said. “This is awesome.”

McCain arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $537,093.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $386,000.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. The state provided $40 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Robeson County build a new school, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.