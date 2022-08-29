PEMBROKE — The second week of the filing period for the Lumbee Tribal election kicked off Monday with two more people filing for candidacy.

The filing period began on Aug. 22 and ends Friday at 5 p.m. So far seven people filed for candidacy in the election which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15. One seat each is up for grabs in districts 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.

Kristie Revels Hunt

Kristie Revels Hunt filed Monday for the District 6 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council.

The 47-year-old Pembroke resident is married to Brian Hunt and has three children, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian. Hunt attends Brush Arbor Christian Fellowship Church.

Hunt has worked at the Lumbee Tribe of NC for seven years (2012-2019), first serving as an administrative assistant in the Energy Department then moving up to be the Front Office manager as well as the Senior Miss Lumbee Coordinator.

“I love helping others and I would greatly appreciate your vote,” Hunt wrote in a statement.

The District 6 seat up for reelection is currently held by Larry Chavis, who has not yet filed. The district covers the Raft Swamp and North Pembroke tribal area.

Albert Baker

Albert Baker also filed Monday and is seeking the District 13 seat, held by Lumbee Tribal Council Speaker Ricky Burnette. The district encompasses the Cumberland County, Parkton, Lumber Bridge and North St. Pauls areas.

Biographical information for Baker was not submitted to The Robesonian.

Previous filings

Yvonne Barnes Dial filed Friday for reelection onto the District 7 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council. The district encompasses the South Pembroke and Union tribal territories.

Incumbent Pam Hunt filed Aug. 22 for reelection onto her District 3 seat, which covers West Howellsville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

Also filing Aug. 22, was Kathy Oxendine Hunt, who is seeking election into the District 8 Tribal Council seat. The available District 8 seat, which represents the Burnt Swamp community is currently held by Corbin Eddings.

Incumbent Gerald Goolsby filed Thursday for reelection onto the Lumbee Tribal Council District 2 seat. The district encompasses the Back Swamp, Fairmont 1 and 2, and Smyrna communities.

Edward Strickland III also filed Thursday and is seeking election onto the District 12 seat currently held by Shelley Strickland. The district covers the Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville tribal territories.

Eligibility requirements

Candidates must be 21 years old and actively enrolled in the Lumbee Tribe, and have no felony convictions. Candidates also must have been a resident of the district for which they are seeking for at least a year. Candidate fees are $250 for a Tribal Council seat.