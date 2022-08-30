FAIRMONT — A Better Day event has been planned for Saturday in Fairmont to commemorate the life of a 24-year-old resident who died in a car crash last year and to promote unity and health in the community.

Saturday marks the anniversary of the loss of Ajerris McRae, who died in a car crash on Sept. 3, 2020.

His mother, Lakeisha Gaddy Jackson, formed an organization named Better A.M. Inc. to honor McRae and give back to the community. The organization will be hosting the event at the Fairmont Community Park, located at 199 Fisher Street.

More than 20 vendors promoting health and wellness, businesses and food will be hand at the event. Vendors will include Bread of Life Outreach, Royal Boss Beauty, Sarah Baker Paparazzi, Life Insurance with Carlotta, Plantinum Desserts, Big Cheifs Food Truck, Eastpointe, American Red Cross and Martial Sports Academy.

Festivities are scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the event, reach the organization on Facebook at Better A.M. or Instagram at @better_a.m.