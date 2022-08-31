Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal hurricane season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Shirley Verdin stands on the front steps of her temporary trailer outside her home, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, along Bayou Point-au-Chien, in Lafourche Parish, La., on May 24, 2022. She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted home that will be demolished down to the pilings this weekend so it can be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

A pair of beach goers watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal hurricane season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

LUMBERTON — As of Wednesday, hurricane forecasters were tracking three weather systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Of interest to North Carolina and the Eastern states is a yet unnamed, slow moving storm developing several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Simply identified as Disturbance 1, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center stated that shower and thunderstorm activity is associated with an area of low pressure, but conditions have changed only a little as of Wednesday morning.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive [to the formation of a more serious storm], additional gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days,” according to a statement released on Wednesday. “The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west-northwest, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.”

Forecasters said that the chance the storm may form into a hurricane within the next 48 hours is 60%. The chance a hurricane may form through the next five days is high, 80%.

News reporters with the Associated Press, reported on Wednesday that Disturbance 1 is gradually developing but is expected to remain outside of the Caribbean Sea as it moves generally toward the U.S. East Coast. The presence of wind shear near the Caribbean could be a hindrance to further development beyond a tropical depression, according to AccuWeather, the private forecasting service.

August has been unusually quiet in the tropics — if none of the systems strengthen on Thursday, it will be just the third time since 1961 that there has not been a named tropical Atlantic system in the month of August. But the three systems being tracked this week show that September is likely to heat up.

“It looks like September could really kick off an active period in the tropics,” said Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather meteorologist. “A steady wave train of energy rolling off Africa into the tropical Atlantic is expected to keep things active for a while across the Atlantic basin.”

The most active part of hurricane season is from mid-August to the end of October, with Sept. 10 the statistical peak of the season.

There have been only three named storms so far this season — Alex, Bonnie and Colin — with the last one, Colin, dissipating on July 3, meaning this 58-day streak is the third-longest time in Atlantic hurricane season history without a named storm since 1995.

The longest dry spell since 1995 has been 61 days, from June 18 through Aug. 18 in 1999. However, that two-month run of inactivity was followed by a frenetic conclusion of the hurricane season that featured five Category 4 storms (Bret, Cindy, Floyd, Gert and Lenny) and the drenching Category 2 Irene, which achieved a rarity, with its eye passing over Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in mid-October. There also was a 59-day streak during the 2007 season.

Forecasters said Wednesday that dry air, Saharan dust and wind shear have been among the reasons there haven’t been more storms this year.

Of the three named storms so far this season, only Alex made its presence known in South Florida by dumping as much as 12 inches of rain in some areas.

The next named storms will be Danielle and Earl. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

