MAXTON — On Wednesday, students, teachers and faculty of Townsend Elementary School welcomed Dr. Robert Locklear, PSRC Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability and North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette, for a special visit.

The dignitaries presented Townsend Elementary with a stockpile of school supplies for students, teachers, and faculty. An initiative of Gov. Roy Cooper, each year a different school receives the supplies gathered in NCDOT offices throughout August.

The event opened to a racuous chorus of “Eagles!” from the seated students to welcome the guests, which included PRSC Board of Education members and Robeson County Commissioners. Further energetic interjections from the bleachers were orchestrated by Principal Angela Faulkner to ensure the pageantry never lacked enthusiasm.

Boyette took center stage to explain the governor’s Vision Zero initiative for road safety and asked students to remind the people who drive them to pay attention to the roads.

He said these reminders mean a lot when coming from a child.

“They look after you, you look after them,” Boyette said.

He reminded the crowd that they were never too old to learn.

Faulkner added they were never too old not to have fun before leading the assembled teachers, staff and officials in a dance, Boyette included.

“Public Schools of Robeson County is grateful for the donation and generosity of NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette,” said Jessica Horne, PSRC chief communications officer after the presentation. “We hope these school supplies will help our students as they learn and excel in our classrooms at Townsend Elementary School this year.”

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at [email protected] and 910-416-5165.