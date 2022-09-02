LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved slightly during the last month, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Dropping from 6.6% in June to 6.2% in July, the unemployment rate continued a trend of improvement from July 2021’s rate of 7.2%.

Since the beginning of the year, the unemployment rate increased only slightly from January’s 6.4%.

The county’s unemployment rate, while well above both the state (3.7%) and national (3.8%) average, showed a trend of more improvement.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Scotland County recorded the highest unemployment rate (7.6%) in the state.

Bladen and Columbus counties showed unemployment rates of 4.5%, and Cumberland and Hoke counties recorded rates of 5.6% and 5.2% respectively.

Statewide, the unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in July.

Buncombe, Swain and Chatham counties each had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent.

The Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area saw slight improvement in its jobless rate from 5.9% in June to 5.5% in July.

The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

Also released this week by the Commerce Department was Labor Poll data on the state and county Level.

Robeson County showed a very slight increase in the number of people available for work. According to the state, the county went from 48,334 workers in June to 48,561 in July, which would have some influence on the slight rise in unemployment.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 31,277 to 4,966,822, while those unemployed decreased by 18,851 to 190,340. Since July 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 214,946, while those unemployed decreased 65,092.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” according to a statement from the Department of Commerce.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Sept. 16 when the state unemployment rate for August 2022 will be released. County-level results typically follow a week later.

