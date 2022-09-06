PEMBROKE — A total of 15 people filed for candidacy in the Lumbee Tribal election during the 10-day filing period that ran from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2.

Not among those filing were the sitting Lumbee Tribal Council Speaker Ricky Burnett and vice speaker Corbin Eddings.

Burnett is the District 13 representative and has served in the role of speaker for three years. He is finishing up his second term.

Contested races

Albert Baker, Larry Edwards and James Hardin each placed their bids for Burnett’s seat, which covers the Cumberland County, Parkton, Lumber Bridge and North St. Pauls tribal areas.

Incumbent Larry Chavis is also not seeking reelection for his District 6 seat.

Kristie Revels Hunt and James Locklear each filed for the seat making it a contested race. It covers Raft Swamp and North Pembroke.

Incumbent Shelley Strickland filed for reelection onto his District 12 seat, which covers Scotand County, Maxton and Alfordsville. He will face Josephine Chavis Doss, Terry Locklear and Edward Strickland III in crowded race for the seat.

Uncontested races

Incumbents Gerald Goolsby, Pam Hunt and Yvonne Dial face no challengers during the Nov. 15 election so each will retain their seats for another two-year term.

Goolsby currently represents District 2, which covers the Back Swamp, Fairmont 1 and 2, and Smyrna areas.

The District 3 seat, held by Pam Hunt, covers West Howesville, and all precincts in Lumberton.

The District 7 seat held by Dial encompasses South Pembroke and Union.

Corbin Eddings currently represents the District 8 seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council, which covers the Burnt Swamp community. Kathy Oxendine Hunt is the sole individual to file for the seat meaning she will be the district’s new representative.

Voter information

A meet-the-candidates event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Voting sites will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Locations will be announced at a later date.

In order to be eligible to vote, the voter must be actively enrolled in the tribe and have lived in a tribal district or territory for the preceding year. The tribal enrollment books will be closed on Oct. 14.

The Absentee ballots request period is from Sept. 12 – Oct. 14. Absentee ballots must be returned, in the post office box, by 5 p.m. Nov. 14, at which time signatures on the absentee ballots will be verified.

Absentee ballots will be counted at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Winners will be determined by a plurality of votes. Automatic recounts will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts must be requested in writing to the Election Board by the candidate and the Board will determine if a recount is warranted.

Election appeals must be made to the Tribal Supreme Court.

