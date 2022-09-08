People gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Britain’s Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, not pictured, with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

LONDON —As the world grieves Queen Elizabeth II, UNC Pembroke’s Charles Beem provides his perspective on the tragic event

A UNC PEMBROKE PROFESSOR SPEAKS

UNC Pembroke professor Charles Beem said of the end of Elizabeth’s reign “This is Britain’s final break with their imperial past.” Beem said the Queen was a great uniter of a country which during her reign changed from a global empire to a country with a closer relationship to Europe. He said the British monarchy has survived because of its adaptability.

KEY MILESTONES IN QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s LIFE

According to Beem, the beginning of Elizabeth’s time was thought of as a second Elizabethan era, the first spanning the cultural heights of William Shakespeare’s work and victory against the Spanish Armada.

Elizabeth’s reign began in the twilight of the British Empire, after the devastation of World War II, and she presided over the transition from the Empire to the present Commonwealth of Nations of former colonies.

One of Elizabeth’s last actions as head of state was to ask Liz Truss to become Prime Minister; when Elizabeth began her reign, the Prime Minister was Winston Churchill.

THE WORLD GRIEVES

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been “the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years.” Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Elizabeth had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy.”

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side.

The Royal Family’s Twitter feed posted a black and white photograph of the queen smiling as they announced her death.

Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother’s death

Elizabeth has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known

On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting after doctors advised her to rest

On Tuesday, the queen formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister

ROYALS RETURNING

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier Thursday.

Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards ceremony in London later Thursday, cancelled that appearance and is making his way to Scotland separately.

The 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

LONDON REACTS

LONDON — Crowds of people have begun to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace as news spread that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

More than 100 people, many holding umbrellas amid sometimes heavy downpours, have congregated on stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates, with many people peering through them.

Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement about the queen’s health on Thursday comes a day after she canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

WORLD LEADERS

Foreign leaders sent their well wishes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II well, after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his on Thursday, writing: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

The queen is the head of state of Canada and has been so for 45% of the country’s existence. She has visited Canada 22 times as head of state.

President Joe Biden conveyed to Prime Minister Truss on Thursday that his and first lady Jill Biden’s thoughts were with the Queen, her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden spoke to Truss during a video call with allies on support for Ukraine.

And EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a news conference in the Netherlands that her prayers were also with the queen.

“She represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home with our British friends,” von der Leyen said. “She has given to all of us in all these years, always, stability, confidence. She’s shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes, and therefore my prayers are with her.”