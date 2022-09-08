Recognizes West Robeson majors teams for second place finish

Pembroke Fire Department Captain Michael Locklear speaks of concerns related to the town entering into a E-911 interlocal agreement with Robeson County.

PEMBROKE — After a lengthy and at times passionate discussion, council members here decided this week to postpone a decision on whether or not to enter into an E-911 interlocal agreement with Robeson County.

Chad Deese, Robson County 911 director, spoke to the council on a drafted three-year agreement presented before the board, which gives the county’s E-911 center the authority to dispatch all 9-1-1 calls for an annual fee of $15 per resident in Pembroke, which equals about $43,000.

“We’re here because, for years, we’ve been doing this service for the town with no agreement in place,” Deese said. “For years we have answered and received all of the 9-1-1 calls that come in from the Town of Pembroke.”

Currently, when the county’s Center gets 9-1-1 calls from Pembroke, the county hangs on to EMS calls and dispatches rescue departments, but 911 calls requiring fire or law enforcement assistance are transferred back to an administrative line within the town for dispatch.

This is a liability to the county, Deese said.

“The liability lies on the 9-1-1 call [having been] answered by a legit 911 Phase 2 center. We’re transferring that call, that call data, everything, over to an administrative line which is a lower level line that does not carry the guarantees that 9-1-1 line carries,” Deese said. “If something was to happen in that transfer, literally, there could be a liability on us because we passed that off.”

“That was the whole purpose of this, to get something in writing to discuss what we’re doing, we’re doing it between each other, the agencies agree and that’s where we are,” Deese added. “Obviously, at this point, it has become a bit more. There’s been some confusion on how we go here.”

Council member Theresa Locklear expressed concern with the town entering into a three-year contract, but Town Manager Tyler Thomas said the agreement presented is the first look and the length of the term can be re-evaluated.

Still, Locklear had other worries.

“How many 9-1-1 calls do you get every week?” Locklear said.

“I have not researched that. I cannot provide you that data,” Deese said.

The town’s Fire Department Chief Ryan Locklear and Captain Michael Locklear both aired their concerns with the agreement, the top being a lack of communication and a lack of updated equipment needed to transfer dispatch to the 9-1-1 center.

“It’s going to be really confusing on the fire side,” Ryan Locklear said. “That’s going to require the town to have two different communication devices.”

“That’s one of my biggest concerns is my members being confused. I’m afraid we’re going to miss calls,” he added.

Michael Locklear speaking on behalf of other firefighters in the department said as of Tuesday, members have not had a look at the agreement.

“We have not seen this agreement and it directly impacts us because we’re the ones that are gonna get dispatched,” Michael Locklear added.

“I specifically asked the 911 director to have a conversation with the fire chief about this agreement,”Thomas said. “My understanding was that there were no reservations. If there were, I haven’t received a phone call regarding reservations that were had.”

Council decided to give town staff more time to discuss the agreement before making a decision.

“There’s no way we can make a decision on this tonight … The next time I come to a meeting and this is brought up, it’s going to be voted on so we need to have this stuff right,” Sampson said. “I’m getting messages thinking we’re getting rid of our dispatch so I don’t know how the misinformation got out there.”

Pursuing grant funding

In other business, the council approved the adoption of two Capital Improvement Plans, an action that will make the town more competitive when seeking grant from the N.C. Department of Environment Quality, according to Thomas.

“You will be awarded additional points under your grant application if you have an adopted CIP,” he said.

The first was a Water System Capital Improvement Plan and the other was a draft for a Stormwater Capital Improvement Plan.

After approving the plans, the council adopted three resolutions pursuing grant funding in the fall cycle for three separate projects.

The first is pursuing up to $1.7 million in grant funding to improve the town’s water and well treatment centers.

The council also gave the town the go-ahead to pursue grant funding for the “final design stage, permitting and the construction of flood mitigation to alleviate major flooding in the Town of Pembroke by conveying stormwater further downstream, increasing flow and the improvement of water quality;” and to “contract with a consultant to assist the Town with developing a Stormwater Management Plan and implementing an asset inventory and condition assessment.”

In other news, the council set a public hearing date for the Oct. 3 meeting to consider a voluntary annexation request for a parcel of land on N.C. 711. M&M Pemroke Investments is the applicant.

Council members also took time to present pins and certificates to members of the West Robeson majors team, who finished second in the Dixie Youth World Series held in Lumberton this year.

“On behalf of the town, it’s an honor and a privilege to give these certificates to you guys,” Sampson said. “To show the fight and the will that guys did after the first game … to get passed that second game, for them to fight and get passed that, that was amazing. It was awesome. It starts with the coaches.”

The town was gifted the second place trophy as well as the third place trophy from the previous year.

