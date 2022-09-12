Pouring rain did not stop more than a dozen local firefighters from commemorating the more than 3,000 lives lost 21 years ago during the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. The City of Lumberton Fire Department held its sixth annual Remembrance Walk on Sunday to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during 9/11 or who have since experienced health complications or have died of health complications related to that day. Fire department staff, Sen. Danny Britt and family members of the department joined the walk, while fireman Tobias Epps played “Amazing Grace” and other commemorative songs on bagpipes.